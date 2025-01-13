MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Bundle up! Freeze Warnings continue in the Valley

PHOENIX — Bundle up! Another cold morning is in store for Arizona today.

Temperatures are expected to stay below seasonal averages as we kick off the new week.

Freeze Warnings are in effect until 9 a.m. today and will return for Tuesday morning across south-central and southern Arizona, including the Valley.

Take precautions to protect yourself and your property: wrap exposed pipes, cover sensitive plants, and bring pets indoors to ensure their safety.

In the Valley, morning lows will drop into the low to mid 30s, with some rural areas dipping into the upper 20s. By Monday afternoon, temperatures will only rebound into the low to mid 60s, keeping us well below average for this time of year.

Meanwhile, strong northerly winds are sweeping down the Colorado River with gusts already reaching 40 mph. These winds are expected to intensify, with gusts approaching 50 mph through midweek. A Wind Advisory is in place for areas along the Upper Colorado River Valley, including Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City, until 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

For the Phoenix Metro area, winds will remain light, and the forecast will stay cool and dry.

Interestingly, Phoenix Sky Harbor hasn’t recorded a freezing temperature since January 2, 2019. Current forecasts suggest that streak will continue, as temperatures at the airport are expected to remain just above freezing.

Looking ahead, a gradual warm-up is on the horizon. By Wednesday, Valley highs will climb into the 70s. Later in the week, an area of low pressure will move across Arizona, bringing slight chances of rain and snow statewide.

Stay tuned for updates as we monitor the late-week forecast.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.00" (-0.39" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

