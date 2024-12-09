MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Breezy and cooler temps this week

PHOENIX — We're tracking a cold front that will drop temperatures after an unseasonably warm start to December!

An area of low pressure will usher that cold front through Arizona later today into Tuesday, sending daytime highs down to the upper 60s by tomorrow.

Morning lows will be we finally feel the chill. Overnight lows in the Valley will dip into the 30s and 40s with the coldest morning being Wednesday where some areas in the Valley could approach the freezing mark.

Although this front will bring cooler air to the state, conditions will remain dry. Along with cooler air, we are expecting winds to pick up across the state.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect for the Colorado River Valley starting at 11 a.m. today through 5 p.m. Tuesday. North winds at 20-30 mph are expected, with gusts up to 45 mph.

Gusty winds could blow unsecured objects outside around, and tree limbs could be blown down, possibly resulting in a few power outages.

Winds that strong can especially make driving high-profile vehicles difficult and boating out on area lakes dangerous with choppy conditions.

Along the Rim and in the high country, wind will pick up to 15-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph by Tuesday. Winds could blow in excess of 55 mph in higher elevations

near the San Francisco Peaks on Tuesday.

While it will be breezy in the Valley tonight into Tuesday, our winds will only gust up to 20 mph.

After the front, high pressure returns bringing the 70s back toward the middle to the end of next week.

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.14" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

