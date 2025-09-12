MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Breezes continue in the Valley as temperatures drop

PHOENIX — Showers and thunderstorms will continue to impact eastern and southeastern Arizona through the end of the week.

In the Valley, there is still a slight chance of an isolated storm or two through Friday evening.

As a storm system passes to our north, winds are increasing across the state.

Peak gusts in the Valley could reach 25 miles per hour, while parts of the high country may see gusts up to 40 miles per hour today.

Those winds will bring in cooler air, dropping Valley temperatures nearly 10 degrees over the next couple of days.

Highs will fall into the upper 90s with early morning lows in the low to mid 70s this weekend!

Triple-digit heat will return next week, along with increasing chances for monsoon storms.

Stay tuned for updates.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 2.15" (-2.90" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.68" (-1.43" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

