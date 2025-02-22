MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big warmup starts this weekend in the Valley!

PHOENIX — It’s a warm start to Cactus League Spring Training in the Valley!

If you're heading out to a game, stay hydrated and slather on the sunscreen. The UV index will be peaking as first pitches go out across the Valley, giving us only 30 to 45 minutes before the sunburn sets in.

High pressure is keeping our forecast sunny and dry and really warming things up over the next week.

Phoenix will top out in the low 80s over the weekend, before climbing into the mid to upper 80s early next week. We could even hit 90 degrees for the first time this year by Wednesday.

On average, our first 90-degree day is around March 30, so this would be nearly a month sooner than normal. The earliest 90-degree day was on February 17, 2016.

We'll also be flirting with daily heat records toward the middle to end of next week as temperatures top out in the upper 80s to low 90s here in Phoenix.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.03" (-1.45" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

