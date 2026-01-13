MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big warm up on the way this week

PHOENIX — As high pressure returns, our forecast will stay sunny and dry all week long.

Our breezy to gusty winds will stay put for now with gusts of 20 mph in the Valley and 35 mph in the High Country.

Temperatures will continue to climb, too.

Valley highs will top out in the low 70s on Tuesday, mid 70s Wednesday and upper 70s on Thursday and Friday.

Early morning lows will get milder, too.

Expect overnight temperatures in the Valley in the 40s through Wednesday morning and low 50s for the rest of the week.

We'll see a few passing clouds over the weekend, but our forecast will stay dry as temperatures continue to run nearly 10 degrees above normal.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.18" (-0.18" from average)

_________________________________________

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 8.31" (+1.09" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

