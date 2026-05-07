MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big warm-up heading into Mother's Day weekend

PHOENIX — High pressure is building in and sending temperatures soaring.

Here in the Valley, temperatures will top out in the mid-90s today before climbing to 100 degrees by Friday.

Breezes will pick up over Mother's Day weekend with Valley gusts between 20-25 mph and up north between 20-30 mph.

By Monday, we could see our hottest day of the year so far with a high of 108 degrees in Phoenix.

On average, it doesn't get that hot in Phoenix until the end of May. But this year we've already hit 105 degrees three times in March, marking the earliest on record.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.49" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

