MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Arizona’s warm streak continues — is a cool-down coming?

PHOENIX — A new week, but the same old forecast stays in play...for now!

A strong ridge of high pressure along the West Coast will continue to keep Arizona dry, sunny, and warmer than normal through at least midweek.

For Martin Luther King Jr. Day, high temperatures will stay in the mid-70s, keeping Valley readings nearly 10 degrees above average.

While afternoons remain warm, mornings will still feel cool, with lows dipping into the upper 40s across the Valley through midweek.

Temperatures are expected to remain fairly steady through the middle of the week, though we may see periods of increasing cloud cover at times.

Looking ahead to late next week, the ridge could begin to weaken as a cut-off low tries to move into the region. If that system comes together, it may bring a chance for rain—and possibly snow in the high country—by the end of the week and into the weekend.

That potential storm system could also knock temperatures down slightly, moving temperatures into the upper 60s.

Stay tuned as we continue tracking this possible change heading toward next weekend.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.18" (-0.36" from average)

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 8.31" (+1.09" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

