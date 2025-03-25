MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Arizona heats up as record-breaking temperatures loom

PHOENIX — Arizona is in for a scorching week as high pressure keeps our forecast dry and temperatures soar toward record levels.

Phoenix has a chance to hit 100 degrees this afternoon.

If we do, it will mark the earliest triple-digit day on record, surpassing the previous record set on March 26, 1988.

These unseasonably high temperatures pose a minor to moderate heat risk, particularly for children, seniors, and outdoor workers.

To stay safe, drink plenty of water, limit outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours, and never leave children or pets in a vehicle.

Relief is on the way! Temperatures will gradually cool as we head toward the weekend. Increasing clouds on Wednesday could even bring a few sprinkles to the high country.

However, breezy conditions Thursday through Saturday may elevate fire danger across the state.

By the weekend, expect partly cloudy skies and highs returning to the 80s across the Valley.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.87" (-1.60" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

