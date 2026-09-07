MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Another round of Extreme Heat Warnings for the Valley

PHOENIX — Tropical moisture from Hurricane Marie is still flowing into parts of Arizona, keeping storm chances in the forecast through the holiday.

The best chances will be across the high country and in southeastern Arizona on Labor Day.

Here in the Valley, we'll see passing clouds and maybe a few sprinkles, but chances for measurable rain are near zero.

As high pressure moves over Arizona, our forecast is looking hotter this week.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for the entire Phoenix Metro, and across southwest Arizona from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Valley temperatures will top out just shy of 110 degrees each day through Thursday. Overnight lows will be much warmer than normal too, only cooling into the mid to upper 80s each night.

This combination of warm overnights and sizzling hot afternoons will increase the risk for heat-related illnesses. Make sure you're planning accordingly and limiting your time outdoors. Stay hydrated and remember to never leave kids or pets inside of vehicles.

Phoenix will top out near 107 degrees on Monday, with highs at 108 to 109 Tuesday through Thursday.

Monsoon moisture will return to the Valley late in the week, bringing storm chances back to our forecast by Thursday.

Temperatures will come back down by the end of the week, too. Valley highs could drop back into the low 100s by the weekend.

2026 Sky Harbor Rainfall to-date: 1.73" (-3.20" from average)

2026 Monsoon Rainfall to-date: 1.41" (-0.60" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar