MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Air quality issues in the Valley, burn bans in effect

PHOENIX — Pollution is building up in the Valley this weekend.

The Maricopa County Air Quality Department has issued another "No Burn Day" on Saturday, which means that burning wood in fireplaces, stoves, and outdoor fire pits is prohibited.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has also issued a High Pollution Advisory for Saturday.

Air quality will be at its worst in the early morning and late night hours, so limit your time outside at that time of day if you have any kind of respiratory condition, like asthma, bronchitis or COPD.

Early morning lows will be chilly, dropping to the 40s across most of the Valley over the next few nights.

Daytime highs will warm to the low 70s Saturday and Sunday, putting us several degrees above normal for this time of year.

As high pressure returns next week, the forecast will get even warmer.

Phoenix will be in record territory and could even flirt with the 80s again by the middle to end of next week.

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.24" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

