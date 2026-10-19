MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Active weather pattern brings more storm chances to Arizona

PHOENIX — The same storm system that brought winds, clouds and light rain to the Valley over the weekend will keep storm chances in play as we kick off the new week.

A few storms could pop up again Monday afternoon, mainly east of the Valley, before this storm system finally clears out.

While storm coverage will be fairly limited across the Valley on Monday, any storms that do develop could produce strong winds and brief heavy rainfall. Storms could impact the afternoon and evening commutes on Monday, so stay weather aware.

Temperatures are heating up to kick off the week, too. Valley highs will top out in the upper 80s to low 90s through Tuesday.

Then we turn our attention to another storm system coming in from the west, bringing even higher rain chances, more wind, and another dose of cool air as it moves across Arizona.

Rain chances ramp up Tuesday night and peak Wednesday and Thursday. This system will pull in moisture near record levels for this time of year, meaning heavy downpours and a risk of flash flooding, especially in the foothills and high country north and east of the Valley. A few storms could also turn strong to severe with damaging winds and hail.

The Valley could pick up a quarter inch to an inch of rain, with locally higher totals where storms repeat over the same areas. The high country could see 2 to 3 inches.

Rain clears out of the Valley by Thursday evening, with a few showers lingering in the high country early Friday.

Temperatures will plunge back into the 70s by the end of the week, too! Expect a dry and cooler-than-normal weekend.

Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 3.20" (-2.48" from average)

Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.46" (+0.03" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

