MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: ABC15 Weather Action Days through Friday with Extreme Heat Warnings

PHOENIX — Saturday was a record-breaking warm day at 114 degrees. More records are at risk this coming week as high pressure sends temperatures soaring across Arizona!

The Extreme Heat Warning has now been extended to last now until 8 p.m. Friday for the Valley. Warnings are also in place for much of South Central Arizona through Tuesday and likely will be extended.

Whenever these heat alerts are in effect, those days will be ABC15 Weather Action Days as a reminder to take action to stay safe in these dangerously hot temperatures.

Phoenix could break more records next week as temperatures soar above 115 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.

Starting Wednesday, we will max out our heat risk scale to extreme, meaning everyone is at risk of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Make sure to drink plenty of water, try to limit your time outside between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and keep your pets inside, too.

If you must work outdoors, stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade or inside to cool off.

Additionally, be cautious with any objects that you touch that have been outside as they can quickly cause burns to your skin.

Up north, an Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for parts of the Grand Canyon below 4,000 feet in elevation until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Temperatures down in the canyon could reach a dangerously hot 103 to 113 degrees.

Monsoon moisture will continue to bring low chances for showers and thunderstorms to eastern Arizona, but our Valley forecast will stay dry.

There is a slight chance monsoon moisture will inch closer to the Valley toward the end of next week. We'll keep you posted as we get closer.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.63" (-2.28" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.16" (-0.80" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

