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MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: ABC15 Weather Action Days on Friday and Sunday as our next fall storm moves in

It’s been a beautiful week across Arizona, but we are tracking the next storm system set to bring cooler air, wind and rain as we head into Halloween weekend.
ABC15 Weather Action Days on Friday and Sunday as our next fall storm moves in
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PHOENIX — It’s been a beautiful week across Arizona, but we are tracking the next storm system set to bring cooler air, wind and rain as we head into Halloween weekend.

Rain chances begin early Friday morning, with showers and thunderstorms likely throughout the day. A few storms could turn strong to severe, with damaging winds and hail possible.

A Flood Watch is in effect Friday for much of central Arizona, including the Valley.

We’ll see a bit of a lull on Saturday with only a few hit or miss showers. Rain chances climb again Saturday evening, which could impact trick-or-treating.

Widespread rain is then expected across Arizona on Sunday.

So, with impacts to outdoor activities and the potential to see areas of flooding, Friday and Sunday will be ABC15 Weather Action Days.

Take action now to get ready for these weather changes.

The Valley could see 1 to 2 inches of rain Friday through Sunday, with 2 to 3 inches or more in parts of the high country.

We’ll also see chances for a few more showers early Monday, mainly in eastern Arizona, before the forecast dries back out.

This storm will bring a big dose of cool air, too.

Valley highs will drop into the mid to upper 70s Friday and Saturday before falling into the low 70s on Sunday and Monday.

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2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 3.20" (-2.67" from average)

Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.46" (+0.03" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
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Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
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See the full 7-Day forecast

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