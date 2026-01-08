MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: ABC15 Weather Action Day as another winter storm impacts Arizona

PHOENIX — Our next winter storm is moving into Arizona, bringing more rain, snow, and a big drop in temperatures.

This storm will impact travel across our state and outdoor events/activities, so Thursday is an ABC15 Weather Action Day.

Here in the Valley, the rain will be less widespread on Thursday, but we could see a few thunderstorms in the mix that could bring heavier downpours.

Up in the high country, the snow level will drop to around 4,500 feet. That could bring two to four inches of snow to portions of the Mogollon Rim and four to six inches of snow to a few spots above 7,000 feet in elevation.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect today for the White Mountains, Chuska Mountains, the Defiance Plateau, Flagstaff and other areas along the Mogollon Rim above 6,500 feet.

Winds will pick up on Thursday, too. Gusts could top 25 mph in the Valley and hit closer to 40 mph in parts of northern Arizona.

A Wind Advisory is in effect Thursday through Friday for parts of Mohave County, where wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph.

The forecast will start to dry out again on Friday, but colder air moving in behind the second storm will keep temperatures chilly.

Valley highs will be in the upper 50s on Friday with overnight lows plunging into the 30s in many neighborhoods by Saturday morning.

A Freeze Watch is in effect for several areas in central and eastern Arizona, including places like Aguila, Globe, Miami, Superior, San Carlos, Queen Creek, Casa Grande, and nearby communities.

This means temperatures could drop into the low 30s late tonight into Friday morning, and even colder into the upper 20s late Friday night into Saturday morning.

These cold temperatures can cause frost, which can harm plants, crops, and even outdoor water pipes if they are not protected.

People in these areas should cover plants, bring sensitive plants indoors, and protect water pipes by wrapping them, draining them, or letting them drip slowly to keep them from freezing.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.07" (-0.17" from average)

__________________________________________

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 8.31" (+1.09" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

