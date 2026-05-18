MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: A cool and breezy start to the week before we warm up again

PHOENIX — A dry cold front sweeping through our state will continue our breezy to gusty winds for today, and it is dropping Valley temperatures into the 80s!

In northwestern Arizona, a High Wind Warning remains in effect through 11 a.m. for Mohave County. Gusts could reach 50 to 60 mph, creating hazardous travel—especially for high-profile vehicles—and areas of blowing dust.

A Wind Advisory is also in place through this morning, for much of northern Arizona, where gusts of 45 to 50 mph are expected.

Temperatures will take a noticeable dip. Morning lows in the Valley will fall into the upper 60s, with afternoon highs only reaching the upper 80s—more than five degrees below normal.

As this system exits, another will settle to our southeast and linger through the week.

As it weakens, temperatures will gradually climb, returning to the 90s and potentially reaching triple digits by next weekend.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.54" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

