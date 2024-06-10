LIST: Tips to keep your pets safe during summer heat and storms

The summer heat and monsoon storms can create scary and dangerous environments for your pets.

The Arizona Humane Society and Maricopa County Animal Care and Control have provided a list of tips to help keep your dogs and cats comfortable when the temperatures rise and when storms make an appearance.

Storm safety

The Arizona Humane Society recommends the following tips:



Never punish pets for showing fearful or anxious behavior . Act calm and interact with them like you usually would to show them a storm is “no big deal.”

. Act calm and interact with them like you usually would to show them a storm is “no big deal.” Create positive associations with storms by giving their favorite treats, toys and verbal praise for calm behavior during a storm. Start as early as possible during puppy and kittenhood and continue reinforcing this throughout their lives. Some pets may be unaffected for years and then develop storm anxiety symptoms.

by giving their favorite treats, toys and verbal praise for calm behavior during a storm. Start as early as possible during puppy and kittenhood and continue reinforcing this throughout their lives. Some pets may be unaffected for years and then develop storm anxiety symptoms. Better yet, desensitize pets to storms by playing a thunderstorm CD or music tracks found online at low volume during happy times, like eating and playing. Gradually increase the volume over time.

by playing a thunderstorm CD or music tracks found online at low volume during happy times, like eating and playing. Gradually increase the volume over time. Create a safe space . It could be a crate or a closet. Ensure proper ventilation and access to their space when you’re not home.

. It could be a crate or a closet. Ensure proper ventilation and access to their space when you’re not home. Tire them out . Use obedience classes and daily exercise to help reduce anxiety.

. Use obedience classes and daily exercise to help reduce anxiety. Drown out the noise by turning on the TV or radio and bathroom fans. Some pets will take comfort in repetitive, familiar sounds like dishwashers or washing machines.

by turning on the TV or radio and bathroom fans. Some pets will take comfort in repetitive, familiar sounds like dishwashers or washing machines. Reduce the effect of lightning flashes by closing blinds and turning inside and outside lights on.

by closing blinds and turning inside and outside lights on. Use calming tools like a Thundershirt (pictured) or pheromones (available for dogs and cats).

like a Thundershirt (pictured) or pheromones (available for dogs and cats). Always consult with your veterinarian or behaviorist. Some pets have such severe anxiety that medication is needed to keep them safe.

Make sure your pet is microchipped, wearing a collar and is kept indoors. If they must go outside to potty, attach a harness and leash and go out with them.

Heat safety

MCACC says to bring pets indoors to cooler environments to help keep them safe, as well as:



Limit outdoor exercise to very early morning or late evening

to very early morning or late evening Avoid long walks, hikes and excessive outdoor play – the City of Phoenix bans hiking with dogs in 100+ degree temperatures. As a reminder, on days when the National Weather Service issues an Excessive Heat Warning, Camelback Mountain's Echo and Cholla Trails and all trails associated with Piestewa Peak Trailhead in the Phoenix Mountains Preserve will close from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

– the City of Phoenix bans hiking with dogs in 100+ degree temperatures. As a reminder, on days when the National Weather Service issues an Excessive Heat Warning, Camelback Mountain's Echo and Cholla Trails and all trails associated with Piestewa Peak Trailhead in the Phoenix Mountains Preserve will close from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Provide pets with extra, cool water sources

Consider dog booties for hot pavement

Play in the sprinklers or kiddie pool

Never tether or chain your pet – various Arizona cities have tethering ordinances prohibiting the act. For resources and alternatives to tethering, visit azhumane.org/breakthechain.

– various Arizona cities have tethering ordinances prohibiting the act. For resources and alternatives to tethering, visit Never leave a pet unattended in a vehicle