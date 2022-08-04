LIVE UPDATES: Heavy monsoon storms slam the Valley

PHOENIX — Heavy monsoon storms are causing problems across the Valley Thursday morning.

Over an inch of rain has fallen in less than an hour in some spots as the storms slowly push through.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of the Phoenix metro area.

Flash Flood Warning including Glendale AZ and Paradise Valley AZ until 8:45 AM MST pic.twitter.com/bGlZpLx9pz — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 4, 2022

The Flash Flood Warning runs through 8:45 a.m.

The rain this morning is coming in from the east, where areas near Globe have already been pounded with rain.

A Flash Flood Warning is also in place in and around the Telegraph Fire burn scar.

Flash Flood Warning including Globe AZ until 12:00 PM MST pic.twitter.com/ATieYLoKdo — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 4, 2022

SRP is reporting that more than 12,000 customers are without power across the Valley.

Some major thoroughfares around Phoenix are already starting to flood.

ADOT

Motors should take extra time if they have to head out this morning. Also remember to never drive through flooded roadways. Turn around, don't drown.