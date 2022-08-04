RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen from Thursday's monsoon storms?

PHOENIX — The Valley is waking up to a round of heavy monsoon thunderstorms this Thursday morning.

Some areas have already received an inch of rain in less than an hour.

RADAR: Track rainfall across the Valley

The rain could have major impacts on the morning commute.

How much has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County (last updated at 4:50 a.m. Thursday):