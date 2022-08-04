Watch Now
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen from Thursday's monsoon storms?

Posted at 4:51 AM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 07:57:31-04

PHOENIX — The Valley is waking up to a round of heavy monsoon thunderstorms this Thursday morning.

Some areas have already received an inch of rain in less than an hour.

RADAR: Track rainfall across the Valley

The rain could have major impacts on the morning commute.

How much has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County (last updated at 4:50 a.m. Thursday):

  • Glendale: 0.28"
  • Glendale (43rd Ave and Peoria): 0.51"
  • Mesa (Reed Park): 0.47"
  • Phoenix (Deer Valley Airport): 0.24"
  • Phoenix (Near Cave Creek and Peoria): 0.67"
  • Phoenix (Near I-17 and Cactus): 0.71"
  • Phoenix (Near SR 51 and 32nd Street): 1.02"
  • Scottsdale: 0.55"
  • South Mountain Fan: 0.63"
