PHOENIX — Over 13,000 customers remain without power after strong monsoon thunderstorms slammed the Phoenix metro Thursday morning.

SRP is reporting more than 7,000 customers are without power as the storms move through. At one point, 13,000 SRP customers were in the dark.

APS says more than 4,500 customers are affected. Most of those are in the Glendale area.

There's no word on when all customers can expect their power restored.