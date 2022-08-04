Watch Now
Multiple fire departments respond to partial roof collapse at Bashas in Peoria

Posted at 8:22 AM, Aug 04, 2022
PEORIA, AZ — Multiple emergency crews are on the scene of a partial roof collapse at a Bashas supermarket in Peoria.

It happened at the location near 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

Fire crews from Peoria, Glendale, and Phoenix responded to the scene. Peoria Fire officials say no employees or firefighters were hurt.

The store has been evacuated and it will be closed for several hours.

The roof collapse comes as heavy rains pounded the area Thursday morning. Nearly an inch of rain has fallen in that area.

Officials say it is possible the roof collapse is related to the heavy rains overnight, but it is still under investigation.

