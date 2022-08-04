Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro News

Actions

Lightning strike takes down server at Sky Harbor causing flight delays

Several Southwest flights have been delayed or cancelled after a reported airline server outage at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
Posted at 7:54 AM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 11:08:41-04

PHOENIX — Several flights at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport are seeing delays after monsoon thunderstorms barreled through the Valley Thursday morning.

Workers with Southwest Airlines confirmed to ABC15 that a lightning strike hit a generator, taking their server down.

LIVE UPDATES: Heavy monsoon storms slam the Valley

A total of 93 flights at Sky Harbor are currently delayed or cancelled, per Sky Harbor's website as of 7:45 a.m. It is unclear if these delays are a direct result of the server outage.

As of 8 a.m., officials with Southwest Airlines say that they have restored connectivity and encourage those flying through Phoenix to check their flight status.

Check Sky Harbor delays and flight status here.

The storms have dumped more than a half inch of rain Thursday morning at Sky Harbor.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Javier Soto and Katie Raml weeknights on ABC15!