WATCH: See how 13 million miles of watersheds supply water to the Valley

Salt River Project manages 13,000,000 square miles of watersheds on which the Phoenix metro area heavily relies.

The water that flows into the Verde and Salt rivers supplies water for about half of the Valley's residents.

Part of SRP’s sustainable watershed management includes fire suppression efforts, forest restoration and more, which are all made possible through various partnerships.

ABC15 Meteorologist Ashlee DeMartino got a tour of the three watersheds where the water that comes out of your faucets starts as rain and snow. Learn more in the video player above.