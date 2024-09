GLENDALE, AZ — The City of Glendale is making it easier for residents to "go green" and save some cash!

Glendale is paying residents and businesses to dig up their yards/landscape and replace them with Xeriscaping.

The water rebate program will pay $1 per square foot for those who participate. This is all part of the City's water conservation program.

