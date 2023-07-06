How to get money back by conserving water in your city

Cities around the Valley are offering rebates and discounts for taking measures to conserve water in your home.

Some require you to make significant changes or offer discounted products you can buy to make what you already have a little more efficient, while others give out freebies.

Keeping water efficiency in mind and checking for leaks and water waste can also help you save on your monthly water bills.

Check the list below to see if your city can help you save a few dollars while helping the environment:

AVONDALE:

The city offers hundreds of dollars in rebates for xeriscape conversions, low-flow plumbing, high-efficiency appliances, and irrigation changes. Learn more here.

BUCKEYE:

Residents can get up to $100 back on smart irrigation controllers and up to $200 back for xeriscape and synthetic turf installation. Learn more and apply here.

CHANDLER:

The city offers rebates on xeriscape installation, grass removal, smart irrigation controllers, and more efficient retrofitting kits for shower heads, faucets, and toilets. Learn more and apply here.

GILBERT:

The city offers smart irrigation controller rebates of up to $250 per household. Learn more here.

GLENDALE:

The city is offering an expanded water efficiency rebate program as of July 1, 2023. Single-family residential homes can save money on landscape conversion, landscape irrigation technology, WaterSense toilets, ENERGY STAR clothes washers and pool/spa removals. Rebates are available on a first-come, first-served basis. You can learn more and fill out an application here.

GOODYEAR:

The city offers discounts on smart water sensors and showerheads, as well as free conservation and leak kits, irrigation timers, rain sensors, and home irrigation evaluations. Learn more here.

MESA:

The city offers Grass-to-Xeriscape rebates for single-family residential customers. Residents could get up to $1,100 back. Learn more here.

PEORIA:

Residents can get money back for high-efficiency toilets, smart irrigation controls, trees, and xeriscape conversion. Learn more and apply here.

PHOENIX:

If you live in Phoenix, the city does not offer rebates or financial incentives but says it may offer them in the future.

SCOTTSDALE:

The city has a variety of rebates for residential customers including up to $100 for smart water monitors, $250 back on smart irrigation controllers, $250 for water softener removals, $1,500 for pool/spa removals, and up to $5,000 back for grass removals. See the list and apply here.

SURPRISE:

The city accepts applications for three rebate types including WaterSense-labeled irrigation controllers and single-family home xeriscape installation. Learn more and apply here.

TEMPE:

The city offers rebates worth hundreds of dollars for xeriscape conversions, efficient plants, efficient toilets, irrigation changes and water recycling systems. Learn more and apply here.

