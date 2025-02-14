Watch Now
WeatherImpact Earth

Actions

WATCH: Community concerned about future of San Pedro Watershed environment

The community is hoping to shed a spotlight on this unique habitat to save it before it is too late
San Pedro Watershed is one of the last major riparian ecosystems in Arizona that has not been overrun by humans. This last major untouched ecosystem plays a vital role in a diverse ecosystem while providing water resources including groundwater for drinking, agriculture, and industry.
Posted

San Pedro Watershed is one of the last major riparian ecosystems in Arizona that has not been overrun by humans.

This last major untouched ecosystem plays a vital role in a diverse ecosystem while providing water resources including groundwater for drinking, agriculture, and industry.

Screenshot 2025-02-13 at 10.08.00 AM.png

It faces mounting imminent challenges, including the proposed 28-square mile open-pit mine, two block-cave mines, and continued construction of SunZia’s industrial-scale transmission lines – both owned by Canadian companies taking advantage of water resources in the arid desert.

The community is hoping to shed a spotlight on this unique habitat to save it before it is too late.

ABC15 Meteorologist Justin Hobbs has the full report in the video player above.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen