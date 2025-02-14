WATCH: Community concerned about future of San Pedro Watershed environment

San Pedro Watershed is one of the last major riparian ecosystems in Arizona that has not been overrun by humans.

This last major untouched ecosystem plays a vital role in a diverse ecosystem while providing water resources including groundwater for drinking, agriculture, and industry.

Arizona Department of Water Resources

It faces mounting imminent challenges, including the proposed 28-square mile open-pit mine, two block-cave mines, and continued construction of SunZia’s industrial-scale transmission lines – both owned by Canadian companies taking advantage of water resources in the arid desert.

The community is hoping to shed a spotlight on this unique habitat to save it before it is too late.

ABC15 Meteorologist Justin Hobbs has the full report in the video player above.