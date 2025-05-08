Watch Now
WATCH: As the summer heat kicks in, not all parts of the Valley warm up the same

many factors lead to hotspots in the Valley when living in an urban heat island
As temperatures climb in the Valley, you may notice that it is hotter at your house than at your neighbor's home just down the road. These hot spots are due to multiple factors. Justin Hobbs breaks down why these factors, like elevation, impact our heat and why the city is emphasizing education outreach.
PHOENIX — As temperatures climb in the Valley, you may notice that it is hotter at your house than at your neighbor's home just down the road.

These hot spots are due to multiple factors.

Justin Hobbs breaks down why these factors, like elevation, impact our heat and why the city is emphasizing education outreach in the player above.

One of those factors, outlined in the City of Phoenix’s Heat Response Plan, is topography.

This includes what the land is covered with, the location of water resources, and even our elevation.

If you need help this summer, check out Arizona’s Heat Resource Hub.

