WATCH: Arizona State University researchers studying Valley mosquito hot spots

Arizona State University researchers are uncovering the Valley’s mosquito hot spots to help Maricopa County get ahead of the next West Nile virus outbreak.

Professor Lyberger is tracking mosquitos across the Valley — from park drains to plant nurseries — to find out how these pests survive Arizona’s extreme heat.

Their research hopes to answer what temperatures they thrive in and when and where it is too hot to thrive.

The goal is to provide county health officials with better data to forecast outbreaks and target fogging and prevention efforts before the next wave of mosquitoes arrives.

