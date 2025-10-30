Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherImpact Earth

Actions

WATCH: Arizona State University researchers studying Valley mosquito hot spots

The research is aimed at helping Maricopa County get ahead of the next West Nile virus outbreak
Arizona State University researchers are uncovering the Valley’s mosquito hot spots to help Maricopa County get ahead of the next West Nile virus outbreak.
Arizona State University researchers studying Valley mosquito hot spots
mosquitos
Posted

Arizona State University researchers are uncovering the Valley’s mosquito hot spots to help Maricopa County get ahead of the next West Nile virus outbreak.

Professor Lyberger is tracking mosquitos across the Valley — from park drains to plant nurseries — to find out how these pests survive Arizona’s extreme heat.

Their research hopes to answer what temperatures they thrive in and when and where it is too hot to thrive.

The goal is to provide county health officials with better data to forecast outbreaks and target fogging and prevention efforts before the next wave of mosquitoes arrives.

Watch the full report from Meteorologist Justin Hobbs in the video player above.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

We're here to listen