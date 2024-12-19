Homeowner rights, what to know when it comes to solar power

A Valley resident says he had to battle his HOA — even getting a lawyer involved — while getting solar panels installed on his home.
Meteorologist Justin Hobbs looked into the rights a homeowner has when it comes to solar power installations, what experts recommend, and possible issues that may arise.
Watch the full report in the video player above.
Solar panels are a common source of questions, and unfortunately issues, and our Let ABC15 Know team has covered them repeatedly throughout the years.
