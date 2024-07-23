APS launches program to help customers find trustworthy technology installers

PHOENIX — It’s a new way to find reputable installation services for homeowners. In the first quarter of 2024, Arizona Public Service launched a program to help consumers find companies they can trust.

Customers often rely on word-of-mouth referrals or look up companies online to find the services they need, and it is important that when a consumer makes a large purchase they do their research.

The Let ABC15 Know Team encourages consumers to shop around, compare estimates, and check references when making any home technology purchase.

With thousands of service installers across Arizona, it may be difficult to choose a company but APS hopes its program will vet companies to help customers avoid scams.

Kerri Carnes, Director of Customer Grid Solutions for APS, said the program is called the Qualified Technology Installer Program.

“We wanted to make sure you knew who a trusted resource could be to go to,” explained Carnes. “It’s an important program that provides resources for our customers to go and look for resources or installers that have been vetted.”

The program provides a list of vetted companies to choose from for anything like HVAC installations, EV charger installs, and solar installations, basically any type of technology a homeowner might want to install in their home.

To qualify for the program, the installers must complete multiple steps before they’re listed on the APS program website.

“They’ve been looked at through the Better Business Bureau, they have a ‘B’ or better rating, (and) they’re registered with the Registrar of Contractors,” Carnes said.

Carnes added they must also go through hours of training on APS programs and rates.

Installers must stay in good standing and maintain their qualifications to remain on the list.

“That list is going to be constantly refreshed so that we can make sure the installers that are participating in the program maintain that level of performance and our customers can trust them,” said Carnes.

APS does not have a direct partnership with any of the installer companies, but this can be a good starting point for consumers.

To learn more about the program or look up a business click here.