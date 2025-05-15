ASU researchers develop groundbreaking 'WARM' system to help during wildfires

In a bold response to the growing threat of wildfires, Arizona State University researchers have developed a groundbreaking system that could reshape how we detect, prevent, and respond to wildfires sparked by electrical infrastructure.

Born from the lessons of California’s deadly 2018 Camp Fire, the WARM (Wildfire Awareness and Risk Management) system uses layered, ultra-efficient wireless sensors to identify local fire risks in real time while guiding power utilities in making smarter, more targeted decisions—potentially saving lives and preventing mass power outages.

In the video player above, ABC15 Meteorologist Justin Hobbs explains how the WARM system works and why it may be a critical breakthrough as climate change fuels hotter, drier, and more fire-prone conditions across the West.