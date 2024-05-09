Arizona State University launches online video game that teaches kids about heat safety

TEMPE, AZ — Arizona State University’s School of Life Sciences recently launched a new video game that teaches kids the importance of heat safety.

“Beat the Heat” is a game that lets users choose characters who will go on a quest that involves various hot-weather scenarios.

The game has versions in both English and Spanish.

Play the game here.

The game is also part of ASU’s Ask A Biologist program which offers learning materials, stories, games, videos, podcasts and more on a variety of scientific topics.

