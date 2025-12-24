Man shot in west Phoenix on Christmas Eve morning

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting in west Phoenix that sent a man to the hospital on Christmas Eve morning.

Officers were called to the area of 39th Avenue and Cactus Road just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

They say when they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

Phoenix Fire crews took him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The suspect had already left the scene before police arrived.

Detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix police. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.