Three people shot in Mesa, 19-year-old dies; two juvenile suspects arrested

Information on what led up to the shooting remains under investigation
Police are investigating a shooting in Mesa that happened Tuesday night.
MESA, AZ — A 19-year-old man died, and two other people were hurt in a shooting Tuesday night near Brown Road and 40th Street in Mesa, police said.

Mesa Police says they received multiple calls about a possible shooting in the area just before 10 p.m. on December 23.

Officers responded and found two males and one female who had been shot.

All three victims were taken to the hospital. The 19-year-old later died from his injuries at the hospital, according to police.

Police say the two remaining victims are in stable condition and expected to survive.

Detectives developed probable cause to arrest two juvenile suspects in connection with the shooting. Police said there are no outstanding suspects and no threat to the community.

Information on what led up to the shooting remains under investigation.

