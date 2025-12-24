House fire displaces 5 people and 3 dogs in Phoenix Wednesday morning

PHOENIX — Five people and three dogs were displaced after a house fire in Phoenix on Wednesday morning.

Phoenix Fire Department crews responded around 10:30 a.m. to a home near 20th Street and Osborn Road after reports of smoke coming from the home.

Firefighters say they entered the house and put out the fire.

All five residents were able to safely evacuate before crews arrived. No injuries were reported.

Phoenix Fire’s Community Assistance Program responded to help the displaced residents with immediate needs.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.