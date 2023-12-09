Valley real estate community steps up to support Operation Santa Claus

ABC15 is thankful for every donation that comes in for Operation Santa Claus because all of the clothes, toys, food and money that is collected goes to families helped by the five local charities that benefit from the annual campaign.

The goal is to help make the holidays brighter for Arizona families in need. That is the lesson one Valley investor is now hoping to pass along to his own family after taking action and showing up for Operation Santa Claus in a big way.

It started with a simple message from Cody Sperber, also known as the Clever Investor: 'Let me know if there's anything I can do to help out through the holidays.'

That's when ABC15 anchor Javier Soto let him know about Operation Santa Claus.

"I went to my business partner Brian... and I just said 'Listen, I want to do something special for the kids.' You know it's important. We've done really well in our careers and it's our obligation to give back," said Sperber.

And boy did they! After just a week, Sperber was able to fill a moving truck full of toys and bikes for Operation Santa Claus.

"We started with about $10,000, and we just went out and bought a bunch of toys. And then we started putting out the word to the real estate community, just saying 'Hey, do you guys want to get involved? We're supporting Operation Santa Claus with ABC15' and the next thing, you know, toys started piling in," said Sperber.

Trikes, bikes, and bags full of toys and games galore were dropped off at ABC15 on Tuesday. Sperber not only gave back but used this as a teaching moment for his son, Hudson.

"There's a lot of other people that need help along the way, and so it's your obligation, not only to be successful, but also serve and give back, especially to a state in a community that's done so well for us," Sperber said to his son.

ABC15 asked Hudson what was going through his mind as he looked at the trailer full of donations.

"I'm just happy that we're able to give back to the community. I know if I got something like this, I'd be super happy. So, I'm just happy that we're able to help," Hudson replied.

Sperber tells us he hopes this act of kindness will also plant a seed in the gift recipient, who will then pay it forward in the future.

"Help the kids change their lives so that way they understand, 'Hey man somebody stepped up and helped me when I was coming up.' Now, they grow up and they become successful and they turn around and help the next person up," said Sperber.

You can still donate to Operation Santa Claus through December 20th. To find a drop-off location near you or to give a monetary donation online visit GivetotheClaus.com.