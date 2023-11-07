23rd annual Operation Santa Claus kicks off: Chance to win a new vehicle

PHOENIX — In its 23rd year, ABC15's Operation Santa Claus continues its mission to bring holiday joy to families in need. The annual charity drive, launching on November 7 and ending with an exciting vehicle giveaway, promises to make a difference in the lives of countless Arizonans.

Operation Santa Claus is a classic Arizona tradition, fueled by the partnership between ABC15 Arizona and Sanderson Ford. The campaign aims to collect packaged food, unwrapped toys, children's clothing, and monetary donations for several Arizona charities, including St. Mary’s Food Bank, Special Olympics Arizona, Southwest Autism Research and Resource Center (SARRC), Military Assistance Mission (MAM), and Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC).

ABC15's Operation Santa Claus spans from November 7 until December 20, with the grand vehicle giveaway broadcast live on December 22 at 9 a.m. during ABC15's Sonoran Living.

Various donation drop-off locations are available throughout the Valley, making it convenient for community members to contribute. These locations include Sanderson Ford (6400 North 51st Ave. in Glendale), Sanderson Lincoln (2121 West Bell Rd. in Phoenix), Sanderson Lincoln Boutique (15345 North Scottsdale Road), participating U-Haul locations, ABC15 Studios (515 North 44th Street in Phoenix), and authorized Operation Santa Claus events as listed on givetotheclaus.com.

Notably, online donations can be made throughout the campaign at givetotheclaus.com. Donors who generously contribute $5 or more will be automatically entered into a weekly drawing, where 15 finalists each week will have a chance to win either a new Ford F-150 Crew truck or a Lincoln Corsair. These extraordinary prizes are courtesy of Sanderson Ford and Lincoln. Moreover, each of the 15 finalists will receive a $100 Visa gift card.

Operation Santa Claus is proud to have partnered with select U-Haul locations, iHeartMedia and Bonneville Media, for this year's drive, creating a formidable network of support to benefit Arizona families.

To foster community engagement and support the cause, ABC15 Arizona and Valley radio stations will host a festive Claus-A-Thon on December 6. Throughout the day, ABC15 Arizona will leverage all its platforms to advocate for donations. A donation phone bank will be available from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., providing the community with an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of those less fortunate during the holiday season.

David Kimmerle, President of Sanderson Ford and Sanderson Lincoln, expressed his enthusiasm for Operation Santa Claus, stating, "I’m so proud of our employees, partners, and our community for working together and building Operation Santa Claus bigger and better every year!"

Anita Helt, Vice President and Regional General Manager at ABC15 Arizona, affirmed the initiative's consistent impact, "Our generous viewers always step up to help make sure every letter to Santa is answered so every child gets a chance to enjoy this special time of year [...] ABC15 Arizona is proud to be part of a community project that consistently takes action to help our neighbors in need."

For additional information, please contact givetotheclaus.com.