Trump rape trial is wrapping up

The two-week trial on allegations former President Donald Trump raped a woman decades ago is wrapping up.

Attorneys for both sides presented their closing arguments Monday.

In closing arguments, Donald Trump's attorneys told the jury the accusation is just part of a story made up by three friends, referring to E. Jean Carroll's account and the testimony of two friends backing her up on the alleged rape.

Lisa Birnbach testified Carroll told her about the incident immediately after it happened. And Carol Martin also said Carroll shared details with her.

On the other side, Carroll's attorneys tried to show a "pattern of behavior" by Trump, referring to sexual accusations made by other women and pointing to comments by the former President in the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape.

E. Jean Carroll's attorney told jurors Donald Trump should be held accountable, that even a president is not above the law.

During her closing argument, Roberta Kaplan, Carroll's lead attorney, played clips of the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape in which Trump said celebrities can grab women's genitals without asking and without punishment.

Kaplan said that's who Trump is, that's how he thinks, and he believes he can get away with it here.

Carroll claims Trump raped her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s, then defamed her when he denied it.

Kaplan urged jurors to weigh what they heard from 11 witnesses, including two who also say Trump sexually assaulted them, versus what Trump said in his deposition.

"It's the most ridiculous, disgusting story. It was just made up," said Trump in the videotaped deposition. "I know nothing about her. I think she's sick. Mentally sick."

Trump did not attend the trial, and his defense rested without calling any witnesses.

Trump's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, said there wasn't a real reason for Trump to testify in his defense because the alleged sexual assault did not happen.

In his rebuttal, Mike Ferrara, one of Carroll's lawyers, said Trump's attorneys didn't call the former president because he would've hurt their case.

Ferrara called the "Access Hollywood" tape a confession.

And while addressing the defense's argument that Carroll's account is a lie to sell her published memoir, Ferrara said for Carroll, "It isn't about the money. It is about getting [her] name back."

After two weeks, the jury will consider whether Trump should be held liable and pay monetary damages.

The jury will receive instructions on the law Tuesday morning and begin deliberations.

