Woman hit and killed after crash on US 60 near Higley Road Wednesday morning

MESA, AZ — The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a woman has died after a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a semi-truck on Wednesday morning.

According to DPS, a woman rear-ended a semi-truck near US 60 and Higley Road around 9 a.m.

DPS says the woman got out of her vehicle after the crash, ran into traffic, and was hit by another vehicle. She was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the other vehicle stayed on scene.

Information on what led up to the crash is limited.

Another crash occurred in the same area, near Greenfield Road, after 7 a.m., which also resulted in injuries and a lengthy backup during the morning rush hour, according to DPS.

It's not clear whether the crashes were connected in any way.

Stay with ABC15 as the story develops.