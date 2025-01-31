Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Woman dead after crash involving a motorcycle near 35th and Dunlap avenues

The victim has not yet been identified
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Phoenix Police
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — A woman is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle Friday morning in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 35th and Dunlap avenues for a reported crash. Officers arrived at the scene and found a vehicle and a motorcycle were involved.

The woman driving the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police have not yet identified the woman.

The intersection of 35th and Dunlap avenues is closed as police continue to investigate what led up to the crash.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen