Woman dead after crash involving a motorcycle near 35th and Dunlap avenues

PHOENIX — A woman is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle Friday morning in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 35th and Dunlap avenues for a reported crash. Officers arrived at the scene and found a vehicle and a motorcycle were involved.

The woman driving the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police have not yet identified the woman.

The intersection of 35th and Dunlap avenues is closed as police continue to investigate what led up to the crash.