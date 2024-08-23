Weekend traffic: Heading out of town? Watch for freeway closures near Sky Harbor (Aug. 23-26)

As you make plans to drive around the Valley, drivers should prepare for closures and restrictions on multiple freeways due to construction this weekend.
ADOT crews will be working from Friday through Monday morning. That means multiple roadways will close down or be restricted throughout the weekend. There is also a closure on SR 143 that will impact travelers trying to get to Sky Harbor. But, if drivers are trying to beat the heat in the high country, they will get a break from I-17 closures this time around.
On its website, ADOT reported the following closures and restrictions:
- Westbound I-10 narrowed to two or three lanes in areas between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and 24th Street near Sky Harbor Airport from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Aug. 26) for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Eastbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between Broadway Road and US 60. Broadway Road closed between 48th and 55th streets. I-10 on- and off-ramps at Broadway Road closed. 52nd Street also closed at Broadway Road.
- Detour: Allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes including the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway to bypass the I-10 restrictions.
- Notes: The new westbound I-10 collector-distributor road between Baseline Road and 40th Street is now open. Drivers heading toward the downtown Phoenix area can use the westbound I-10 mainline or the I-10 collector-distributor road. Learn more at I10BroadwayCurve.com.
- Southbound State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) closed between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and I-10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Aug. 26) for a traffic shift. The westbound Loop 202 ramp to Sky Harbor Boulevard will be closed.
- Detour: Consider accessing Sky Harbor Airport from Loop 202 via southbound 44th Street. Learn more at i10BroadwayCurve.com.
- Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Gilbert Road and Williams Field Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 26) for widening project. Eastbound Loop 202 on-ramps at Arizona Avenue and McQueen and Cooper roads closed.
- Detours: Consider alternate routes including eastbound Pecos or Germann Road.
- Note: The westbound Loop 202 HOV lane will be closed between Gilbert and Cooper roads from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 24).
- Northbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard in north Scottsdale from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 24) for bridge work. Northbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Shea Boulevard, Cactus Road and Raintree Drive closed.
- Detour: Traffic exiting northbound Loop 101 at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard can detour on the northbound frontage road to Princess Drive/Pima Road.
- Note: Old Bell Road closed in both directions at Loop 101 from 9 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 24).
- Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) narrowed to three lanes (right lanes closed) between Superstition Springs Boulevard and Gilbert Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 26) for pavement maintenance. Westbound US 60 on- and off-ramps between Superstition Springs Boulevard and Gilbert Road closed. Allow extra travel time.
- Detour: Consider exiting ahead of the work zone while ramps are closed and using Baseline Road or Southern Avenue as alternate routes.
- Southbound I-17 closed between the I-10 “Stack” interchange near McDowell Road and the I-10 “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport from 9 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday (Aug. 24) for pavement maintenance. Northbound I-17 closed between the I-10 Split and Buckeye Road from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (Aug. 25).
- Detours: Drivers can consider detouring on I-10 in the downtown Phoenix area.