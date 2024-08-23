Weekend traffic: Heading out of town? Watch for freeway closures near Sky Harbor (Aug. 23-26)

As you make plans to drive around the Valley, drivers should prepare for closures and restrictions on multiple freeways due to construction this weekend.

ADOT crews will be working from Friday through Monday morning. That means multiple roadways will close down or be restricted throughout the weekend. There is also a closure on SR 143 that will impact travelers trying to get to Sky Harbor. But, if drivers are trying to beat the heat in the high country, they will get a break from I-17 closures this time around.

On its website, ADOT reported the following closures and restrictions:

