Weekend traffic alert: Watch for big changes along the Broadway Curve and another closure on I-17

As you make plans to drive around the Valley, drivers should prepare for closures and restrictions on multiple freeways for construction this weekend.

ADOT crews will be working from Friday through Monday morning. That means multiple roadways will close down or be restricted throughout the weekend. A closure begins this weekend for the Broadway Curve Improvement project that will impact drivers trying to get to Sky Harbor. There is another closure for drivers returning from the high country on I-17.

ADOT also wants drivers to know about a new collector-distributor road that will open to westbound drivers in the Broadway Curve area on Monday, Aug. 19:

Broadway Curve project: New portion of roadway opens to drivers next week

On its website, ADOT reported the following closures and restrictions:

