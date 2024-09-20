Weekend traffic alert: I-10, SR 51 closures and more Valley freeway restrictions (Sept. 20-23)

Heads up, drivers! Here are the freeway restrictions and closures to know about this weekend, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation:
- Westbound I-10 closed between Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Sept. 23) for paving and a traffic shift. Westbound US 60 narrowed to one lane between Mill Avenue and I-10. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard and the westbound US 60 off-ramp at Priest Drive and westbound on-ramp at Mill Avenue closed. Detour: Westbound I-10 traffic can detour on eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway). Note: Drivers including fans going to Sunday’s Cardinals game also can consider using westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 near 59th Avenue. Note: Most ramp closures are scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Friday. Learn more at I10BroadwayCurve.com. Also: Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) narrowed to three lanes between Country Club and Mesa drives from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday (Sept. 21).
- Northbound I-17 narrowed to one lane between Loop 303 and State Route 74/Carefree Highway from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 23) for pavement improvements. Northbound I-17 off- and on-ramps at Dove Valley Road closed. Detour: Allow extra travel time and consider traveling during early morning or nighttime when traffic is typically lighter. Note: The northbound I-17 circular ramp to westbound SR 74 is scheduled to be closed at night.
- Northbound State Route 51 (Piestewa Freeway) closed between the I-10/Loop 202 “Mini-Stack” interchange and Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 21) for pavement sealing. Note: Crews will work to reopen the northbound freeway in sections as the work progresses on Saturday. Detour: Consider using northbound I-17 to eastbound Loop 101 in north Phoenix.
- Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Arizona Avenue and Loop 101 (Price Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 23) for widening project. Westbound Loop 202 on-ramps at Gilbert, Cooper and McQueen roads closed. Southbound Loop 101 HOV ramp to eastbound Loop 202 closed. Detour: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes including westbound Germann Road or Pecos Road.
- Southbound State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) closed between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and I-10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 23) for a traffic shift. Westbound Loop 202 off-ramp to Sky Harbor Boulevard (Airport Exit) closed. Detour: Consider alternate routes including westbound Loop 202 to eastbound I-10 to reach destinations including Sky Harbor Airport.