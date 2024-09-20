Weekend traffic alert: I-10, SR 51 closures and more Valley freeway restrictions (Sept. 20-23)

Heads up, drivers! Here are the freeway restrictions and closures to know about this weekend, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation:



Westbound I-10 closed between Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Sept. 23) for paving and a traffic shift. Westbound US 60 narrowed to one lane between Mill Avenue and I-10. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard and the westbound US 60 off-ramp at Priest Drive and westbound on-ramp at Mill Avenue closed. Detour: Westbound I-10 traffic can detour on eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway). Note: Drivers including fans going to Sunday’s Cardinals game also can consider using westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 near 59th Avenue. Note: Most ramp closures are scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Friday. Learn more at I10BroadwayCurve.com. Also: Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) narrowed to three lanes between Country Club and Mesa drives from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday (Sept. 21).

Northbound I-17 narrowed to one lane between Loop 303 and State Route 74/Carefree Highway from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 23) for pavement improvements. Northbound I-17 off- and on-ramps at Dove Valley Road closed. Detour: Allow extra travel time and consider traveling during early morning or nighttime when traffic is typically lighter. Note: The northbound I-17 circular ramp to westbound SR 74 is scheduled to be closed at night.

Northbound State Route 51 (Piestewa Freeway) closed between the I-10/Loop 202 "Mini-Stack" interchange and Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 21) for pavement sealing. Note: Crews will work to reopen the northbound freeway in sections as the work progresses on Saturday. Detour: Consider using northbound I-17 to eastbound Loop 101 in north Phoenix.

Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Arizona Avenue and Loop 101 (Price Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 23) for widening project. Westbound Loop 202 on-ramps at Gilbert, Cooper and McQueen roads closed. Southbound Loop 101 HOV ramp to eastbound Loop 202 closed. Detour: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes including westbound Germann Road or Pecos Road.

Southbound State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) closed between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and I-10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 23) for a traffic shift. Westbound Loop 202 off-ramp to Sky Harbor Boulevard (Airport Exit) closed. Detour: Consider alternate routes including westbound Loop 202 to eastbound I-10 to reach destinations including Sky Harbor Airport.