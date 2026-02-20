Weekend freeway work to impact areas in north Phoenix and Chandler

PHOENIX — Heads up, Valley drivers! There are a few freeway projects that may impact your drivetime this weekend.
Here's what to know before you hit the road, according to the Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory from the Arizona Department of Transportation:
- North- and southbound Interstate 17 narrowed to two or three lanes in areas between Dixileta Drive (north of Jomax Road) and Dove Valley Road in north Phoenix from 2 a.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 22) for work zone setup at the start of the Loop 303 Improvement Project. Note: Southbound I-17 on-ramp at Dove Valley Road and southbound off-ramp at Loop 303/Sonoran Desert Drive closed from 2 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 21). Northbound I-17 off-ramp at Loop 303/Sonoran Desert Drive closed from noon Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 22).
- Ramp Detours: Alternate routes, including via the I-17/Dove Valley Road interchange and 43rd Avenue, will be available while ramps are closed. Schedules are subject to adjustment as the weekend work progresses.
- Southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) primary ramp to eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in Chandler closed for approximately two weeks starting at 10 p.m. Friday (Feb. 20) for improvement work as part of the Loop 202 widening project. The southbound Loop 101 HOV lane ramp to eastbound Loop 202 will be open (carpool lane rush-hour restrictions will remain in place).
- Detours: Drivers can consider exiting southbound Loop 101 to southbound Price Road to reach an eastbound Loop 202 on-ramp. Note: Eastbound Loop 202 narrowed to two lanes between Price Road and Arizona Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 22). Eastbound Loop 202 on-ramp at Arizona Avenue closed.
