Road crews begin project to improve traffic flow near Loop 303/I-17 interchange

The Arizona Department of Transportation has outlined several significant freeway improvement projects set to begin in the Phoenix area during 2026, including the first initiatives funded by Proposition 479, which Maricopa County voters approved in 2024.
Arizona Department of Transportation announces major Phoenix-area freeway projects for 2026
PHOENIX — Arizona Department of Transportation crews are starting work on a major freeway project aimed at improving traffic flow in the northern part of the Valley.

Drivers should expect road closures and restrictions in the I-17/Loop 303 interchange area in the northern part of the Valley starting this weekend:

  • I-17 narrowed to two or three lanes in either direction in areas between Dixileta Drive and Dove Valley Road from 2 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 21) to 2 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 22).
  • Southbound I-17 on-ramp at Dove Valley Road and southbound off-ramp at Loop 303/Sonoran Desert Drive closed from 2 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 21).
  • Northbound I-17 off-ramp at Loop 303/Sonoran Desert Drive closed from 10 a.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 22).

According to ADOT, the project will include the following work:

  • Build direct connecting ramps at the I-17/Loop 303 system interchange
  • Add a third general-purpose lane on Loop 303 in each direction between Lake Pleasant Parkway and I-17
  • Construct new bridges to accommodate a future traffic interchange at 67th Ave
  • Widen northbound I-17 exit ramp at Sonoran Desert Drive
  • Install new lighting
  • Construct drainage improvements
  • Install new overhead signs

The project is funded with the help of Proposition 479.

