Road crews begin project to improve traffic flow near Loop 303/I-17 interchange

PHOENIX — Arizona Department of Transportation crews are starting work on a major freeway project aimed at improving traffic flow in the northern part of the Valley.

Drivers should expect road closures and restrictions in the I-17/Loop 303 interchange area in the northern part of the Valley starting this weekend:



I-17 narrowed to two or three lanes in either direction in areas between Dixileta Drive and Dove Valley Road from 2 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 21) to 2 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 22).

Southbound I-17 on-ramp at Dove Valley Road and southbound off-ramp at Loop 303/Sonoran Desert Drive closed from 2 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 21).

Northbound I-17 off-ramp at Loop 303/Sonoran Desert Drive closed from 10 a.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 22).

According to ADOT, the project will include the following work:



Build direct connecting ramps at the I-17/Loop 303 system interchange

Add a third general-purpose lane on Loop 303 in each direction between Lake Pleasant Parkway and I-17

Construct new bridges to accommodate a future traffic interchange at 67th Ave

Widen northbound I-17 exit ramp at Sonoran Desert Drive

Install new lighting

Construct drainage improvements

Install new overhead signs

The project is funded with the help of Proposition 479.