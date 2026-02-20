Three people hospitalized after shooting near Rural Road and Apache Boulevard

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police are investigating after three people were shot near Rural Road and Apache Boulevard early Friday morning.

Officers were called to the area around 4 a.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds.

All three victims were taken to hospitals for treatment, including at least one person who suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police say everyone believed to be involved in the incident is accounted for, and there are no outstanding suspects.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.