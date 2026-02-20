Northbound Loop 101 shut down at Grand Avenue due to crash Friday morning

PEORIA, AZ — Arizona Department of Public Safety officials are investigating a crash that shut down a portion of Loop 101 Agua Fria near Grand Avenue early Friday morning.

The collision occurred around 5 a.m. in the northbound lanes of travel. One person is said to have been injured, but the extent of those injuries is not known.

Video from the scene showed a heavily damaged vehicle, and traffic has been rerouted from the freeway onto Grand Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing.