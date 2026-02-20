Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Northbound Loop 101 shut down at Grand Avenue due to crash Friday morning

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials are investigating a crash that shut down Loop 101 near Grand Avenue early Friday morning.
PEORIA, AZ — Arizona Department of Public Safety officials are investigating a crash that shut down a portion of Loop 101 Agua Fria near Grand Avenue early Friday morning.

The collision occurred around 5 a.m. in the northbound lanes of travel. One person is said to have been injured, but the extent of those injuries is not known.

Video from the scene showed a heavily damaged vehicle, and traffic has been rerouted from the freeway onto Grand Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

