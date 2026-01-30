Weekend freeway restrictions may impact your travel plans

Heads up, drivers! There are multiple planned projects on Valley freeways this weekend that may impact your travel.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, drivers should allow extra travel time and prepare to use detour routes as needed while the following weekend restrictions are in place:
- Eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Cave Creek Road and State Route 51 in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 2) for ramp widening project. The westbound Loop 101 primary ramp to southbound SR 51 closed (HOV ramp will remain open).
- Detours: Consider exiting eastbound Loop 101 ahead of the closure and traveling south to eastbound Union Hills Drive or Bell Road. Traffic exiting at Cave Creek Road can use eastbound Union Hills Drive or Deer Valley Road to travel beyond the closure.
- Note: Southbound Black Mountain Boulevard ramp to southbound SR 51 closed.
- Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed in both directions between Interstate 10 and Thomas Road in the West Valley from 9 p.m. Saturday to 1 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 1) for Salt River Project overhead line work. Southbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Cardinals Way, Camelback Road and Indian School Road closed.
- Detours: Consider 91st or 99th avenues as alternate routes.
- Note: The work will require both the east- and westbound I-10 ramps to northbound Loop 101 to be closed.
- Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed at Arizona Avenue in Chandler from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 2) for widening project. Westbound Loop 202 on-ramps at Gilbert, Cooper and McQueen roads closed.
- Detour: Westbound Loop 202 traffic will detour along the off- and on-ramps at Arizona Avenue. Lindsay Road also closed in both directions at Loop 202. Note: Eastbound Loop 202 on-ramp at Dobson Road closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 1). Consider entering eastbound Loop 202 at Alma School Road.
- Interstate 17 narrowed with lane restrictions at times in both directions between State Route 74 (Carefree Highway) and Anthem Way from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 1) for lane striping. Plan for overnight closures of the northbound I-17 on-ramp and southbound off-ramp at Carefree Highway (detours will be available). Use caution in all work zones.
- Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) ramp to westbound I-10 in the Chandler area closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 2) for maintenance. The westbound Loop 202 HOV lane ramp to westbound I-10 will be open.
- Detours: Consider exiting ahead of the ramp closure before using westbound Chandler Boulevard to reach I-10.
- Southbound Loop 303 on-ramp at US 60 (Grand Avenue) in the Surprise area closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 31) for pavement project.
- Detour: Consider using eastbound Grand Avenue to westbound Bell Road.
- Note: Eastbound Grand Avenue right lane closed between Deer Valley Road and 163rd Avenue.