Weekend freeway restrictions, closures: SR-51, I-17 ramps, I-10 and more (April 10-13)

Heads up, Valley drivers! There are several project areas where road construction crews will be working this weekend.
Here's what to know before you hit the freeways around the Valley, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation:
- Southbound State Route 51 closed between Indian School Road and Interstate 10 (Mini-Stack Interchange) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 13) for surface asphalt removal as part of a pavement improvement project. Southbound SR 51 on-ramps at Glendale Avenue, Bethany Home Road and Highland Avenue also closed. Westbound I-10 HOV ramp to northbound SR 51 closed.
- Detours: Consider using southbound I-17 as an alternate freeway route to downtown Phoenix and Sky Harbor Airport. Expect heavy traffic and delays approaching the closure. Southbound SR 51 drivers exiting at Indian School Road can detour south on Seventh or 24th streets.
- North- and southbound I-17 ramps to westbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 13) for widening project. Westbound Loop 101 on-ramp at 27th Avenue closed.
- Detours: Alternate routes include westbound Union Hills Drive to 51st Avenue to access westbound Loop 101. Note: Westbound Loop 101 narrowed to one lane in areas between I-17 and 51st Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday (April 11).
- Eastbound I-10 closed at Perryville Road from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday (April 11) for pavement maintenance. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at Verrado Way and Jackrabbit Trail closed.
- Detours: Traffic will detour along the off- and on-ramps at Perryville Road. Drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using eastbound Roosevelt Street or McDowell Road to access eastbound I-10 beyond the closure.
- Lindsay Road closed in both directions at Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 13) for widening project.
- Detours: Consider using Pecos or Germann roads to Gilbert Road or Val Vista Drive to travel beyond Loop 202. Note: Northbound Arizona Avenue closed near Loop 202 (Willis Street) from 10 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday (April 11). Southbound Arizona Avenue closed near Loop 202 (Pecos Road) from 7 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 13). Times are subject to change. Consider using Alma School or Dobson roads as alternate routes.
- Detours: Consider using Pecos or Germann roads to Gilbert Road or Val Vista Drive to travel beyond Loop 202. Note: Northbound Arizona Avenue closed near Loop 202 (Willis Street) from 10 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday (April 11). Southbound Arizona Avenue closed near Loop 202 (Pecos Road) from 7 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 13). Times are subject to change. Consider using Alma School or Dobson roads as alternate routes.