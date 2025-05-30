Weekend construction returns to roadways after Memorial Day break

PHOENIX — Work crews will be working beginning Friday through Monday morning on the following closures and restrictions on multiple freeways for construction this weekend.
On their website, ADOT reported the following work zones:
- Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Gilbert and Cooper roads from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday (May 31) for work on widening project. Westbound Loop 202 on-ramps at Santan Village Parkway, Val Vista Drive and Lindsay Road closed. Westbound Loop 202 frontage road between Lindsay and Gilbert roads closed. Eastbound Loop 202 HOV lane closed between Cooper and Gilbert roads.
- Detours: Consider using westbound Pecos or Germann roads to travel beyond the closure. Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) is an alternate freeway route.
- East- and westbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) right lanes closed near 51st Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 2) for bridge work. Plan on 51st Avenue to be closed in both directions at Loop 101.
- Detours: Consider using other nearby cross streets including 35th or 59th avenues.
- Northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) ramp to westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) closed overnight from 9 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday (June 2) for pavement maintenance.
- Detours: Drivers can consider traveling onto eastbound Loop 202 and exiting at Dobson Road before turning to enter westbound Loop 202.