Weekend closures return following Labor Day holiday

Closures begin Friday night and last through Monday morning
Weekend travel advisory
PHOENIX — Work crews will be working beginning Friday through Monday morning on the following closures and restrictions this weekend.
On their website, ADOT reported the following work zones:

  • Northbound Interstate 17 off-ramp at Loop 303/Sonoran Desert Drive closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 8) for setting up the work zone as part of the project to widen the exit. 
    • Detour: Consider exiting northbound I-17 to westbound Dove Valley Road and using southbound 43rd Avenue to reach westbound Loop 303. 
  • Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) on-ramp at McQueen Road and eastbound off-ramp at Cooper Road closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 6) and from 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday (Sept. 7) for the widening project. 
    • Detours: Consider entering eastbound Loop 202 at Cooper Road or exiting at McQueen Road.
  • Eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) ramp to southbound State Route 51 closed overnight from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 6) for construction. 
    • Detours: Consider using southbound Cave Creek Road or Tatum Boulevard to Union Hills Drive to reach southbound SR 51.

